Marist Poll: Trump Leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia

Former President Donald Trump holds a single-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona and Georgia, according to a new survey from the Marist Institute for Public Opinion that also found the candidates are tied in North Carolina.

According to the polls, Trump garnered support from half of likely voters in Arizona and Georgia, while Harris lagged just behind in both states. The candidates remain neck and neck in North Carolina.

Trump: 50% of likely voters in Arizona

Harris: 49% of likely voters in Arizona

Trump: 50% of likely voters in Georgia

Harris: 49% of likely voters in Georgia

Trump: 49% of likely voters in North Carolina

Harris: 49% of likely voters in North Carolina

"Arizona's 11 electoral votes are up for grabs, but the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate has a double-digit lead," Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. "Voters in the state, like elsewhere, are willing to split their ticket this time unlike the straight party voting that occurred in 2016 and 2020."

Marist conducted the surveys between September 19-24 among 1,524 adults in Arizona, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, 1,514 adults in Georgia, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points,, and 1,605 adults in North Carolina, with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.