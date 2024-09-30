WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marijuana | legalizations | kamala harris

Harris Affirms Support for Legalizing Marijuana

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 08:10 PM EDT

Kamala Harris reaffirmed her support for the legalization of marijuana on Monday.

It is the first time Harris has done so since becoming the official Democrat nominee for president.

"I just think we have come to a point where we have to understand that we need to legalize it and stop criminalizing this behavior," Harris told the "All the Smoke" podcast, released Monday, "The Hill" reported.

"I just feel strongly people should not be going to jail for smoking weed. And we know historically what that has meant and who has gone to jail," she told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Legalizing marijuana is "not a new position for me. I have felt for a long time we need to legalize it," Harris said.

However, Harris' views on marijuana have changed over the years.

Harris aggressively prosecuted marijuana-related crimes as San Francisco's district attorney and as California's attorney general. But as a senator, Harris co-sponsored legislation to end the federal prohibition on the drug and called for expunging nonviolent marijuana-related criminal offenses.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kamala Harris reaffirmed her support for the legalization of marijuana on Monday. It is the first time Harris has done so since becoming the official Democrat nominee for president.
marijuana, legalizations, kamala harris
173
2024-10-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 08:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved