Trump to Do Play-by-Play of VP Debate

Former President Donald Trump says he will be doing a "personal play-by-play" of the vice-presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"I will be doing a personal PLAY BY PLAY of the Debate tomorrow between the Brilliant J.D. Vance and the Highly Inarticulate 'Tampon' Tim Walz," Trump posted to his Truth Social site Monday.

Vance and Walz will meet Tuesday in the lone vice-presidential debate of the 2024 election, bringing together undercards who have spent two months going after each other and the opposing nominees who top the major-party tickets.

The matchup, hosted by CBS News in New York, might not carry the same stakes as the Sept. 10 debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. But it offers their top lieutenants a fresh opportunity to introduce themselves, vouch for their bosses and fulfill a time-honored role of a running mate: attack dog. It will involve the biggest television and online audience either No. 2 will see before Election Day.

Trump said he hopes Harris tunes in, too.

"I hope that Cognitively Challenged, Lyin' Kamala Harris, will be listening so that she can again show the World how she will make up false facts and stories in order to change around an administrative FAILURE!" Trump's post said.

"In any event, I will be commenting on what is going on. Watch TRUTH SOCIAL tomorrow night!" the post concluded.