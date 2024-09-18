Ariz. GOP Election Official Backs Dem as Replacement

The Republican chair of Arizona's Maricopa County Board of Supervisors who lost his primary race endorsed a Democrat on Wednesday as his replacement.

"I am endorsing Joel [Navarro] because he is a man of integrity, because he is a dedicated public servant who fights for what's right, and because he has a record of serving the interest of all people regardless of the party," Chair Jack Sellers told The Hill in an email.

The Board of Supervisors runs elections in Maricopa County, one of the counties at the center of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 presidential election.

Sellers lost in the GOP primary in July to Chandler City Councilman Mark Stewart.

"I am proud of our work to oversee and support the administration of safe, secure and accurate elections," Sellers said, according to KJZZ-FM in Phoenix. "Moving forward, we need public officials who are willing to stand up against lies and misinformation in defense of Maricopa County voters. Joel Navarro is one of those leaders."

Navarro, who ran unopposed, wrote in a post on X: "Today @jacksellers endorsed my campaign for his seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. I am humbled by his support. To Jack's supporters & anyone else troubled by the attacks on our democracy, there is a place for you in my campaign."

Stewart posted on X: "I appreciate the strategic nature of this situation, and while I find Jack's decision unfortunate, I respect it."

"Politics can be an interesting game, but my focus remains 100% on serving the people of this district and our community," Stewart wrote. "Despite his choice to support my competitor, I still hope to rely on Jack's experience and expertise if we win. Jack has served our community with distinction, and I would be grateful for the opportunity to learn from him."