Trump MAGA Inc. Raises $70M in May, Plans $100M Ad Campaign

MAGA Inc., a Super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, reported raising nearly $70 million in May, according to a confidential memo obtained by Newsmax.

Taylor Budowich, the CEO of MAGA Inc. said in the memo they will be launching a $100 million ad campaign through Labor Day.

Internal polling shows Trump leading Biden in seven battleground states, including healthy margins in North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia and up or tied in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, Budowich said.

Along with Trump's campaign $300 million haul, more than $370 million was raised to re-elect the former president in May.

Despite Trump's felony conviction, Budowich said voters remain behind the former president.

"Large majorities believe the country has gotten worse on a number of critical issues, and President Trump's favorability and job approval has actually increased this year, while those same measures have gotten worse for Joe Biden," Budowich said.

While President Joe Biden is raising more money, Budowich said he has a base problem, noting Trump's approval rating has increased among Black voters, Hispanic men, and white suburban women, demographics key to Biden's re-election.

"After [a] $30 million effort, Democrats aren't playing to win, they are playing to not lose," Budowich said.

MAGA Inc. has gone nearly dollar for dollar in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, spending $11.2 million in Pennsylvania compared to $12.4 million by the Biden campaign. The PAC said it is critical to start going on offense in states like Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, states Trump needs to win a second term.

"President Trump continues to carry the weight of the world to advance his America first agenda on behalf of every American," Budowich said. "He does it despite a sham conviction, a dishonest media, and a corrupted government pitted against him. We are under no illusion it will be easy, or fair — but, thankfully, President Trump is well positioned to win as long as we all continue doing our part. MAGA Inc. will continue to put every dollar we raise straight into ensuring President Trump wins in November."