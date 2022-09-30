Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Bail Reform Policies More Like 'Catch and Release'

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that bail reform policies in Democrat-run cities are more like "catch and release."

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Guilfoyle outlined the problems with bail reform policies, including criminals not showing up to receive sentencing.

"You see the recidivism just rising in these cities and towns and states across the country where they just don't understand the meaning of law enforcement," Guilfoyle stated. "Quite frankly, this should not be an issue."

Guilfoyle pointed out that under former President Donald Trump, "crime dropped every year ... starting 2016," due to his support for local law enforcement and deploying the National Guard when necessary.

"People have common sense in this country. ... When you go out in these communities, and you turn on the television and see what's going on, we see that there is total lawlessness, recklessness going on," she said.

"It starts with law enforcement. They need to have the support at the top — the leadership — to give them the tools and resources they need," Guilfoyle added.

The former prosecuting attorney in San Francisco characterized the Democrats' policy as "turning the rest of this country into Chicago," warning voters to vote their conscience as the November midterm elections approach.

"Think about what it was like under President Trump and think about what you're seeing in the cities and streets and states across this country right now and do something about it," she emphasized.

