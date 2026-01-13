Dept. of Labor Aides Placed on Leave Amid Travel Probe

Two of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's top aides have been placed on administrative leave as the Department of Labor's inspector general probes a complaint alleging misuse of official travel and other misconduct, posing a new issue for President Donald Trump's administration amid heightened scrutiny of taxpayer spending and internal accountability.

Chief of staff Jihun Han and deputy chief of staff Rebecca Wright were placed on leave on Monday, Jan. 12, Bloomberg Law reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The underlying complaint, as described in press reports, alleges that travel tied to Chavez-DeRemer's official schedule overlapped with personal visits involving family and friends, raising questions about whether taxpayers covered costs that should have been paid privately.

The complaint also includes allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and drinking during the workday, claims that the White House and the Labor Department have rejected.

Chavez-DeRemer's husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, denied the affair allegation in a statement carried by the New York Post: "There's not an ounce of truth to this, and anyone who knows my wife would know that."

Administrative leave is a temporary step that does not imply wrongdoing.

A Labor Department spokesperson also rejected the complaint's claims.

Courtney Parella told the Post: "These unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false," and added, "Secretary Chavez-DeRemer has complied with all ethics rules and Department policies and remains fully engaged in carrying out the Department's work on behalf of this historic Administration.

The Secretary is considering all possible avenues, including legal action, to fight these baseless accusations from anonymous sources," she said.

The inspector general's office, which serves as the department's independent watchdog for fraud and misconduct allegations, did not detail the substance of the complaint in public statements cited in reports.

In a statement reported by outlets covering the matter, the inspector general said, "DOL OIG remains committed to rooting out fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption through objective, independent oversight of the U.S. Department of Labor."