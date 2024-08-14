WATCH TV LIVE

Canada: Prepare for Lockdowns on Hypothetical Outbreak

By    |   Wednesday, 14 August 2024 06:17 PM EDT

The Canadian government is warning its residents to prepare for stay-at-home orders and food and fuel disruptions should the outbreak of a hypothetical novel virus, which appears to be a statistical anomaly, occur.

In June, Canada's Centre for Occupational Health and Safety released the second edition of its "Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreaks Business Continuity Plan Handbook."

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported that the new edition of the handbook focuses on what course businesses, as well as residents in general, should take in the outbreak of a "hypothetical" disease. However, as a note, Newsmax did not find the word hypothetical mentioned anywhere in the handbook per the reporting of the Mail. Still, the handbook does focus explicitly on the outbreak of a hypothetical disease.

Foretelling Canadians what to expect in such an outbreak, the handbook stated that people may lose jobs, have their travel restricted, be forced to stay in their homes, and, in "more extreme situations," experience disruptions to "telecommunications, financial/banking, water, power (hydro), gasoline/fuels, medicine, or the food supply."

Moreover, the handbook stated that such a scenario could play out for up to two years.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

