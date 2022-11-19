Retired Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Accountability Needed on Ukraine Spending

Congressional Republicans are correct to demand accountability concerning Ukraine aid, particularly considering the Biden family's connection with Ukraine's government, retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, the author of "Chasing the Lion," said on Newsmax Saturday.

"What these audits do after the fact is show that billions and trillions were wasted on things that were never intended," Tata said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Whenever you throw significant money at a problem like this, maybe there's fraud, there's corruption. We know from this president's dealings in Ukraine that it's a corrupt government and they are part of that corruption. That's one of the stories that if it were a Republican administration, and certainly the media would be running with the corruption."

Biden and his family "has all kinds of tentacles" with Ukraine corruption, including Hunter Biden's employment by the oil company Burisma, Tata said.

"Nobody knows" where the billions of dollars are going, including to defense contractors, lobbyists, and corrupt officials in Ukraine, he added.

Tata also discussed last week's missile strike on Poland, telling Newsmax that the "tendency to overreact and quickly overreact" could have led to a major international conflict had a careful investigation not taken place.

"I actually credit the administration and the president for stepping back, rising above the situation, and letting the facts determine what actually happened," Tata said. "Our satellite capability and other assets give us the ability to note trajectories, the exact point of origin of launch, and an exact impact of launch."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially blamed the missile strike on Russia, but Tata said he believes that the investigation will show that Ukraine was firing at a Russian missile, and the explosion carried it into Poland and "unfortunately killed two people as collateral damage."

"Whenever you have combat like this, there are casualties that occur like this," said Tata. "You know you don't color within the lines 100% even though you intend to."

Tata noted that the United States has a significant military presence in the war region, with the 101st Airborne in Romania and other units in Poland, Lithuania and the Baltics.

"I've been pretty consistent in saying that after some significant fumbles early on, this administration has incrementally begun to understand how to handle this," said Tata. "I think the optics were important here to get it right from a public opinion and shaping that piece."

However, there is the issue with the left and the corporate media, who are "eager to go to war" because they see Zelenskyy as the "anti-Putin" and believe that by pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin they are taking a stand against former President Donald Trump, said Tata.

"[There is] a weird, wrong conflation between the two," he said.

"Thank God it wasn't intentional and that we do have a significant military presence over there," said Tata. "I think we're signaling right."

