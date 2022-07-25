×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lisa murkowski | alaska | covid-19 | vaccinated | boosted | gop | primary

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tests Positive for COVID-19

lisa murkowski speaks during a senate committee hearing
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Monday, 25 July 2022 04:59 PM EDT

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Monday she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The statement did not specify the timing of the test. Her campaign posted photos of events that Murkowski participated in Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks.

"I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely," Murkowski's statement said.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson in Murkowski's Senate office, said by email Murkowski is "vaccinated and boosted." Borger said she had nothing more to share beyond the social media post.

Murkowski is Alaska's senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year, but is facing a GOP primary challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a statement online he is experiencing mild symptoms.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Monday she recently tested positive for COVID-19, making the announcement Monday on Twitter.
lisa murkowski, alaska, covid-19, vaccinated, boosted, gop, primary
167
2022-59-25
Monday, 25 July 2022 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved