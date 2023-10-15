×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | iran | israel | hamas | war

Graham to Iran: If You Escalate War, 'We're Coming For You'

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 01:01 PM EDT

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday sent a clear threat to Iran if it ramps up the increasingly tense situation on Israel’s northern border: “We’re coming for you."

In an interview with NBC news’ “Meet the Press,” Graham called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “a proxy of Iran.” 

Graham, whos ent the warning about 5 minutes into the interview, did not mine words: “If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the state of Israel, existential in nature."

“I will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business,” he said. “Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

The foreign policy hawk also called the idea that Iran was not involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel’s southern border “laughable.” 

Iranian officials commended Hamas’ operation, but have denied involvement in the attack, NBC news reported

Though officials in the United States and Israel have also said they’re unsure if Iran was involved in the attack, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told Politico they were “100% sure that the Iranians were not surprised,” by the attack.

According to Reuters, Hezbollah fighters killed at least one person and wounded three others in a missile strike on an Israeli northern border village Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military also sounded a warning to Hezbollah.

“I would highly recommend that Hezbollah watch very closely what is happening to Hamas and their organization in Gaza as we speak,” Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told ABC’s “This Week,” according to a transcript of the exchange.

“If they have, they should be very cautious of crossing that threshold because we are determined to defend the state of Israel.”

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday threatened Iran with a vow of "we're coming for you' if it ramps up the increasingly tense situation on Israel's northern border.
lindsey graham, iran, israel, hamas, war
315
2023-01-15
Sunday, 15 October 2023 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved