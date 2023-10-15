Graham to Iran: If You Escalate War, 'We're Coming For You'

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday sent a clear threat to Iran if it ramps up the increasingly tense situation on Israel’s northern border: “We’re coming for you."

In an interview with NBC news’ “Meet the Press,” Graham called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah “a proxy of Iran.”

Graham, whos ent the warning about 5 minutes into the interview, did not mine words: “If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the state of Israel, existential in nature."

“I will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business,” he said. “Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

The foreign policy hawk also called the idea that Iran was not involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel’s southern border “laughable.”

Iranian officials commended Hamas’ operation, but have denied involvement in the attack, NBC news reported.

Though officials in the United States and Israel have also said they’re unsure if Iran was involved in the attack, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told Politico they were “100% sure that the Iranians were not surprised,” by the attack.

According to Reuters, Hezbollah fighters killed at least one person and wounded three others in a missile strike on an Israeli northern border village Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military also sounded a warning to Hezbollah.

“I would highly recommend that Hezbollah watch very closely what is happening to Hamas and their organization in Gaza as we speak,” Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told ABC’s “This Week,” according to a transcript of the exchange.

“If they have, they should be very cautious of crossing that threshold because we are determined to defend the state of Israel.”