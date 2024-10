Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised Israel after its military confirmed it killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas on Thursday.

“The Israeli people – through their political leadership, the IDF and their intelligence services – have delivered a mighty blow to Hamas and Iran and rendered some sense of justice with the elimination of Sinwar,” Graham said in a statement. “The ultimate revenge against Iran and their terrorist proxies is to replace terrorism and hate with sustainable security, peace and prosperity for the region.”