Majority Says GOP Hasn't Done Enough to Earn Midterm Vote

A majority of likely voters said Republicans have not made a strong enough case to earn their support in the November midterm elections, according to new survey results.

Only 33.9% of respondents said the GOP has made a strong enough argument to earn their votes, according to the poll by the Convention of States Action (COSA), in partnership with The Trafalgar Group.

A total of 56.1% said Republicans have not done enough; 10% said they are not sure.

In a potentially ominous sign for the GOP, 57.2% of independents said that the party has not made a strong enough case as to why it should earn support in the 2022 midterm elections. Only 28% said Republicans have made a strong case; 14.8% said they are not sure.

"Considering the failure of Afghanistan, inflation, student loans, the recession we are in, the attempted vaccine mandates, the border, and President [Joe] Biden's dark and dangerous speech recently, the Biden administration has been a complete disaster, and his record low approval numbers show that," Convention of States President Mark Meckler said.

"Logically, one would think that national Republicans would be riding high, able to take advantage of this situation to create momentum. Yet, the fact is the feckless leadership, poor communication, and what appears to be a nonexistent strategy is causing voters to say loud and clear: You need to try harder."

Meckler then offered a warning to Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress in November's election.

"If the GOP thinks they are just going to win this thing by not being Joe Biden, they are sorely mistaken," Meckler said.

Respondents saying Republicans have not made a strong enough case included 25.9% GOP members; 12.9% of party members said they are not sure.

Not surprisingly, 87.1% of Democrats said that GOP has not made a strong enough case as to why it should earn support in the midterm elections.

The COSA/Trafalgar survey was conducted Sept. 2-5 among more than 1,000 likely voters.