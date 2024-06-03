Libertarian Chair Endorses Oliver Just to Stop Biden

The chair of the Libertarian Party, Angela McArdle, showed a spirited sense of humility Monday after announcing she would support her party's nominee, Chase Oliver, as a means to stop President Joe Biden from being reelected.

"I endorse Chase Oliver as the best way to beat Joe Biden. Get in, loser. We are stopping Biden. That's what I think. That's what I think this campaign is about," McArdle said during a livestream Monday, later adding, "I encourage people to try to use the Chase Oliver campaign to pull protest votes from the Left."

Throughout the livestream, the chair showed a sense of self-awareness, at one point indicating it wasn't all pie in the sky after adorning a clown nose.

"I know, I know — it's a total clown show thing," she added, picking up the red ball. "Well, I'm 100% here for that clown show."