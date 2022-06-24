Mike Lee to Newsmax: Democrats 'Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud' on Supreme Court

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats have begun to "say the quiet part out loud" on their plans for deconstructing the Supreme Court.

"They've taken off the mask. They've revealed what I predicted over a year ago they might do," Lee said of increased calls to expand the high court during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"The last time this happened, in 1937, President (Joe) Biden’s hero — his idol, President Franklin D. Roosevelt — technically failed (to expand the court) as a legislative matter," he continued. "But it caused some consequences — consequences that we are still paying for today."

Lee, a vigorous defender of the Supreme Court, recently wrote of the increasing Democratic attempts to change it in his new book, "Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty."

"So, I make an impassioned plea. We have got to stop court-packing," Lee declared. "We cannot allow this #expandthecourt to become cute, to become fashionable. Look, it's lawless, and it has as its object subverting the entire constitutional structure. That is a no-fly zone."

The Utah senator additionally took issue with Biden’s declaration that the Supreme Court "took away the right to an abortion." He claimed a woman’s right to an abortion was not found within the Constitution and, therefore, was reserved to states and the people.

"This isn't something you can fairly characterize as just taking something away. It wasn't a right to begin with, so you weren't taking away a right. You were correcting an error in Supreme Court jurisprudence," Lee pointed out.

Biden is also "entirely leaving out the fact that there are other people in this — other people whose lives are going to be saved. Abortion ... doesn’t focus on (the unborn's) right to exist," he added.

