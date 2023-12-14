LeBron James Ripped for Sitting During National Anthem

NBA star LeBron James has come under fire after he was spotted sitting during the national anthem at his son's basketball game this week, The Daily Caller reported.

James on Tuesday watched his son, Bronny James, make his NCAA debut for the University of Southern California in a game against Long Beach State. LeBron James entered the arena during the national anthem and sat down in his seat while the song was being played.

A clip of James sitting was widely shared on social media, with many users criticizing the NBA star for not standing for the duration of the anthem.

Among those who criticized James is UFC star Colby Covington, who said during a weigh-in for UFC 272: "Before I go, I want to say a big thank you to the real heroes and celebrities in this country. Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James. I'm talking about our heroes, law enforcement, military, our first responders. God bless you, God bless you all. God bless America."

Luca Evans, a reporter who covers USC sports for the Orange County Register and the person who took the video, criticized the response, saying: "As the reporter who took this video, this is gross and completely mischaracterizes the situation. LeBron has done this for YEARS in Bronny's time at Sierra Canyon [High School]. It's objectively the best time to walk in so he doesn't cause a massive stir. Stop it."