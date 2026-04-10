Pelosi: Swalwell Should Exit Calif. Governor's Race

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined a growing number of Democrats Friday in calling for Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to drop out of California's gubernatorial race amid allegations he sexually assaulted a former staffer.

"The young woman who has made serious allegations against Congressman Swalwell must be respected and heard," Pelosi, who helped boost Swalwell's rise in Congress during his seven terms, said in a statement, according to KRON-TV. "This extremely sensitive matter must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and accountability.

"As I discussed with Congressman Swalwell, it is clear that this is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign."

Calls for Swalwell to drop out of the race, including from his closest allies and his rival Democrats for the governorship, came quickly Friday afternoon.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported that a former staffer said she had sexual encounters with him while he was her boss and alleged he twice sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor," he wrote in a statement, according to the Chronicle. "For nearly 20 years, I have served the public, as a prosecutor and a congressman, and have always protected women.

"I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."

The co-chairs of Swalwell's campaign, Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray, said Friday they would immediately step down and called on him to drop out.

"Today I learned shocking information about Eric Swalwell containing the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable," Gomez said, according to KRON. "My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust.

"I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately. The congressman should leave the race now so there can be full accountability without doubt, distraction, or delay."

Gomez and Gray were among more than a dozen House colleagues who called on Swalwell to drop out Friday, and two senators who had backed his gubernatorial bid — Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona — said they were rescinding their support.

"I regret having come to his defense on social media prior to knowing all the information," Gallego wrote on X. "I am equally as shocked and upset about what has transpired. I am withdrawing my endorsement of Congressman Swalwell, effective immediately."

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks called the allegations "deeply disturbing" and reiterated his call for all candidates to "honestly assess the viability of their candidacy and campaign," according to KRON.

Tom Steyer, a top Democratic candidate for governor, wrote on X: "I commend the brave former staffer who came forward with her story about Eric Swalwell.

"Speaking out is never easy, and her account must be taken seriously. At a moment like this, we must make sure that women are heard, and justice is pursued."

Former Rep. Katie Porter, another top Democrat in the race, called on Swalwell to not only drop out in an X post but also to resign from Congress.

The California Teachers Association, which had previously endorsed Swalwell, rescinded its endorsement, according to KRON.

"The allegations against Rep. Swalwell are incredibly disturbing and unacceptable. We are immediately suspending our support," said David Goldberg, association president. "Our elected board will be meeting as soon as possible to follow our union's democratic process to determine next steps."

California's primary election will be held June 2. The top two finishers will proceed to the Nov. 3 general election, regardless of party.