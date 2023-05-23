×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lebron james | retirement | nba | playoffs | sweep

LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Exit

By    |   Tuesday, 23 May 2023 08:15 AM EDT

LeBron James says he will consider retirement now that the Los Angeles Lakers have been bounced from the NBA playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Lakers 113-111 in Game 4 Monday night to sweep the playoff series.

James, who just completed his 20th year in the NBA, said he will now give some thought to calling it quits.

At the end of his news conference after the game, he said: "Going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."

After the news conference, he was asked by ESPN: "When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?"

"If I want to continue to play," James said

Asked if he meant next year, he replied: “Yeah."

When ESPN questioned whether he would walk away from the NBA, James responded: "I got to think about it."

The Washington Examiner noted James, 38, has made not secret of his love for the NBA, the game of basketball and for the Lakers.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
LeBron James says he will consider retirement now that the Los Angeles Lakers have been bounced from the NBA playoffs.The Denver Nuggets defeated the Lakers 113-111 in Game 4 Monday night to sweep the playoff series.
lebron james, retirement, nba, playoffs, sweep
173
2023-15-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved