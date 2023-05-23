LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Exit

LeBron James says he will consider retirement now that the Los Angeles Lakers have been bounced from the NBA playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Lakers 113-111 in Game 4 Monday night to sweep the playoff series.

James, who just completed his 20th year in the NBA, said he will now give some thought to calling it quits.

At the end of his news conference after the game, he said: "Going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."

After the news conference, he was asked by ESPN: "When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?"

"If I want to continue to play," James said

Asked if he meant next year, he replied: “Yeah."

When ESPN questioned whether he would walk away from the NBA, James responded: "I got to think about it."

The Washington Examiner noted James, 38, has made not secret of his love for the NBA, the game of basketball and for the Lakers.