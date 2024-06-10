WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: latinos | joe biden | donald trump | rfk | election

US Latinos Receptive to Third-Party Candidates

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 10:47 AM EDT

Latino voters are more likely to consider voting for a third-party presidential candidate, according to a new poll from Voto Latino released Monday.

President Joe Biden maintains a similar lead among Latino voters over former President Donald Trump in key swing states at 59% to 39%, but younger and female Hispanic voters have shown openness toward Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent.

The poll surveyed 2,000 registered Latino voters from from April 25 through May 7 in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, told The Hill that third-party candidates will take votes from Biden.

"What we found was really alarming, in the sense that 14% of them would vote for a third party, with a majority of the votes being taken away from Biden," Kumar said. So instead of being at 59% he dropped down to 49%. And Trump fell only 5 points."

Kumar said Latino women feel disillusioned because the economy is not changing fast enough for them to make ends meet.

Voto Latino said it plans to raise $44 million to reach Hispanics and make sure they vote. In 2020, the organization raised $36 million.

According to Kumar, Voto Latino plans to raise and spend $44 million this cycle to reach Hispanics in their communities to make sure they vote.

"This idea that Trump is gonna come into office and overthrow democracy on day one, he won"t. But I am confident that what he will do is make America a democracy on paper more akin to Latin America than anything else we"ve seen. And in that, only a few thrive," Kumar told The Hill.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Latino voters are more likely to consider voting for a third-party presidential candidate, according to a new poll from Voto Latino released Monday.
latinos, joe biden, donald trump, rfk, election
281
2024-47-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved