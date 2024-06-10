US Latinos Receptive to Third-Party Candidates

Latino voters are more likely to consider voting for a third-party presidential candidate, according to a new poll from Voto Latino released Monday.

President Joe Biden maintains a similar lead among Latino voters over former President Donald Trump in key swing states at 59% to 39%, but younger and female Hispanic voters have shown openness toward Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent.

The poll surveyed 2,000 registered Latino voters from from April 25 through May 7 in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, told The Hill that third-party candidates will take votes from Biden.

"What we found was really alarming, in the sense that 14% of them would vote for a third party, with a majority of the votes being taken away from Biden," Kumar said. So instead of being at 59% he dropped down to 49%. And Trump fell only 5 points."

Kumar said Latino women feel disillusioned because the economy is not changing fast enough for them to make ends meet.

Voto Latino said it plans to raise $44 million to reach Hispanics and make sure they vote. In 2020, the organization raised $36 million.

"This idea that Trump is gonna come into office and overthrow democracy on day one, he won"t. But I am confident that what he will do is make America a democracy on paper more akin to Latin America than anything else we"ve seen. And in that, only a few thrive," Kumar told The Hill.