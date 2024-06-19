Sen. Hagerty to Newsmax: Biden's Immigration Policies Will 'Backfire'

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s attempt at "appeasing Latino voters" is "going to backfire."

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a new program to provide legal status and a pathway to U.S. citizenship to approximately 500,000 illegal immigrants married to American citizens.

The Department of Homeland Security will allow these individuals to apply for work permits and deportations protections if they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years and meet other requirements.

Hagerty said that Biden’s attempts at superficial border security measures are why "[former] President Trump is winning."

"If you think about it, his numbers are rising with Hispanic voters, with black voters in every demographic group, they can see what’s happening with their own two eyes. They know what Biden is doing, again, rewarding more illegal immigration in the middle of an immigration crisis that he precipitated," Hagerty said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Hagerty called Biden’s efforts to win votes by granting amnesty to illegals "preposterous."

"It’s aimed at appeasing Latino voters, just as you said in states like Arizona and Nevada and Georgia, but I think it’s going to backfire just like so many other Biden policies have backfired. And that’s why President Trump continues to gain momentum," he concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com