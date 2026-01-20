Fmr. Gov. Hogan Ends Speculation, Won't Seek Maryland Office

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he will not run again for public office, closing off a potential return bid in the state's 2026 governor's race and ending months of speculation fueled by his own social media teasing.

"I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation's politics, but I have no intention of running for office again," Hogan wrote in an op-ed.

"It was an honor to serve, but it's time to look forward, not back," he continued.

Hogan, a Republican who served two terms as governor from 2015 to 2023, added: "The fight for Maryland and America's future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people."

His announcement comes as Maryland's election calendar accelerates toward the 2026 cycle, as the Maryland State Board of Elections lists the gubernatorial primary for June 23, 2026.

Hogan urged Republicans to back structural changes and newer candidates, calling for term limits and arguing the party must broaden its appeal.

"To my fellow Republicans: It is time to invest in a new generation of candidates who are ready to step up, and as elected politics is a binary proposition, who are willing to win with a positive message that appeals to more people," he wrote, according to Fox45 News.

The former governor's decision also follows his unsuccessful 2024 Senate run, when Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., defeated him in the general election, according to the Associated Press.

Hogan had been floated at times as a national Republican alternative and has been described by major outlets as a party moderate, while also becoming known for criticizing President Donald Trump, including during Trump's first term.

During the 2024 presidential race, Hogan publicly said he would not endorse either major-party nominee.

In Maryland, Hogan's recent social media activity helped drive renewed talk of a comeback, including a post featuring a "Hogan for Maryland" campaign bus and the message: "Or…I guess we could always rewrap it and get back out on the road again?"

In his latest statement, Hogan said he is leaving elected office behind while staying involved in public debate.

"I am enjoying being back in the private sector and spending more time with my family, but I am not leaving the conversation," he wrote.

"I will continue to speak out on issues that matter, especially when our record has proven a better path forward.

"And I will be working to inspire and support the next generation of civic leaders."

Reuters contributed to this story.