Mattera's Newsmax Crime Report: Dems Seek to Bar ICE From Future Law Enforcement

Democrat lawmakers in several blue states are advancing legislation that would bar current and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from working in state or local law enforcement, a move critics warn could further strain already understaffed police departments and undermine public safety.

Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera reported Tuesday on an Illinois proposal by Democrat state Sen. Laura Fine — who is running for U.S. Congress — has introduced legislation that would prohibit anyone who served as a federal immigration officer during President Donald Trump's second term from ever being hired by a state or local law enforcement agency.

"When we're looking at the types of people that we want to exclude, why would we want to exclude other police officers?" Illinois state Rep. John Cabello, a Republican and active-duty police officer, who called the proposal unconstitutional and reckless, told Mattera on Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

"Because that's what they are. They're federal agents, but they're also … law enforcement officers."

Under the proposal, known as the Prohibited Hiring of Federal Immigration Officers Act, Illinois police departments would be barred from employing former ICE agents, regardless of their training or prior law enforcement experience.

Fine has argued the measure is necessary to protect her community despite recent ICE operations that removed hundreds of criminal illegal immigrants from the streets.

Fine has framed the effort as a response to what she describes as a failure by Washington, though critics say the bill targets enforcement actions rather than criminal activity.

Cabello warned that Illinois lawmakers have increasingly passed legislation without regard for legality, leaving courts to sort out the consequences later.

Cabello also pointed to a practical concern: Major cities such as Chicago are already struggling to recruit and retain police officers. Blocking experienced federal agents from joining local departments, he said, would only shrink the pool of qualified candidates at a time when departments are desperate for manpower.

Illinois is not alone. Similar legislation has been introduced in Maryland, where a Democrat state delegate — also running for Congress — has proposed barring ICE officers from later serving as state or local police.

The parallel efforts suggest a growing trend among Democrat lawmakers to use state-level legislation to pressure or penalize federal immigration enforcement officers.

Law enforcement experts warn that targeting officers' future employment could discourage recruitment, drive experienced agents out of public service, and worsen staffing shortages in cities already grappling with rising crime and limited police resources.

As these proposals advance, critics argue the push to blacklist ICE agents reflects a broader political strategy rather than a public safety solution — one that could have lasting consequences for policing in America's largest cities.

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.

