Tags: larry elder | talk radio | salem radio network

Larry Elder Back on Radio After 2-Year Hiatus

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 02:42 PM EDT

Conservative radio talk show star Larry Elder returned to the airwaves, rejoining the Salem Radio Network and the Salem News Channel, after a two-year hiatus.

"We are happy to announce that the 'Sage from South Central' is back on the radio and TV where he belongs," the Salem Media Group said in an announcement, noting that Elder replaced Brandon Tatum on Monday. 

Elder, who has been well-known for more than 20 years as a radio talk show host in Los Angeles, joined Salem-owned KRLA AM 870 The Answer in 2016. He was later syndicated nationwide by Salem Radio Network.

Elder took time away from his broadcasting work to run for governor during the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. The governor ended up not being recalled, but Elder gathered the most votes of the 50 candidates who were running to replace him. 

Elder ran for president in 2024, but dropped out in October 2023 and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

He is also the host of the "Larry Elder - We've Got a Country to Save" podcast, which reaches a half-million downloads per episode. 

Elder will continue with the podcast, but will also be heard nationally on the Salem networks 6-9 p.m. ET and 3-6 p.m. PT. 

"By popular demand, the watchman returns to his post," Elder said of his return. 

"Larry is one of a rare breed who actually grew in popularity and influence AFTER he departed the radio," said Phil Boyce, senior vice president of Spoken Word for Salem Media Group. "Now we get to hear his sage words of wisdom daily on radio stations across the country, on Salem News Channel, and the Salem Podcast Network."

Tatum said he was "honored to make room" for Elder's return, and that he'll still be heard on his YouTube channel, where he has over 3 million subscribers. 

"I will continue to be a fan of Larry Elder," Tatum said.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 August 2024 02:42 PM
