Larry Elder to Newsmax: Dems Are 'Pulling Out the Race Card'

Democrats are "pulling out the race card" because Black people are backing former President Donald Trump, said conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

"We have a two-tiered system of justice here. It is so incredibly unfair. And the goal, of course, was to keep Donald Trump off the campaign trail and to refer to him as a convicted felon, as you well know," Elder said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"Within three days of this verdict, Donald Trump raked in $200 million. And the polls show at best, it's a wash. At worst, it appears that some independents are angry about the two-tiered system of justice; and they're more likely, rather than less likely, to vote for Donald Trump."

Trump last week became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and an attorney representing him said they would appeal as quickly as possible.

Support for Trump has increased since then, said Elder, which is why Democrats are "pulling out the race card ... and accusing people like [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas of being an Uncle Tom, as Bennie Thompson, the chair of the so-called resurrection committee, once said," he told Newsmax.

"[Rep.] Byron Donalds [R-Fla.] was trashed by MSNBC for saying that during Jim Crow, a Black child was more likely to be raised under a roof with his mother and a father than right now. And that is why people like 50 Cent have been hammered, because he's come out now and said that Black people are now rallying around Donald Trump because Donald Trump is a victim of a two-tiered system of justice and Blacks have victimized by that same two-tier system for a long time, so they're now identifying with Donald Trump in ways they didn't before."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com