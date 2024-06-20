Lara Trump: Trump Will Be Nominee, Jailed or Not

Former President Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican nominee for the presidency, even if he's sentenced to jail when the party's convention is held in Milwaukee, according to his daughter-in-law, Republican National Committee co-chairwoman Lara Trump.

"Here's the bottom line: It doesn't matter whether Donald Trump is in Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere else they may try to put him," she said in an interview Wednesday, The Washington Examiner reported.

The convention starts July 15, four days after Trump's sentencing date in New York City after his conviction on 34 felony counts involving falsifying business records concerning hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Many political and legal experts have said they do not believe the former president will be sentenced to jail, but Lara Trump said in the interview, conducted with Real America's Voice, that "no matter where he is" Trump will accept the nomination.

"He will go on to be our candidate all the way to Nov. 5, when he then is reelected as our 47th president," she said.

Lara Trump also argued that her father-in-law's convictions were "not a negative for him," as "everybody can only see it's been a positive."

"People in this country see what's going on with this," she said. "They see how third-world and communist it is, and they do not want to see this as the future of America."

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley also said this week on Newsmax that Trump is expected to be in Milwaukee and will accept the nomination.

"We will have every contingency covered, but I'm telling you this: We fully expect that he is going to be there in Milwaukee to accept his nomination, and we look forward to it," Whatley said.