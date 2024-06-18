RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: 'Fully Expect' Trump in Milwaukee, but Have Contingency Plan

The Republican National Committee has a contingency plan in place, but GOP officials "fully expect" former President Donald Trump to be in Milwaukee July 15-18 to accept the presidential nomination, RNC Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We will have every contingency covered, but I'm telling you this: We fully expect that he is going to be there in Milwaukee to accept his nomination, and we look forward to it," Whatley told "Wake Up America." "I think the construction on the arena right now is underway. The last time I was up there last week, it looks absolutely fantastic, and it's going to be a fantastic opportunity for us to roll out his plan for the next four years."

While Trump's ability to travel in the wake of his conviction in the New York business records trial has not been restricted, whether or not he will be able to attend the Republican National Convention after Judge Juan Merchan hands down his sentence July 11 remains to be seen.

The former president was convicted late last month on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records by calling his $130,000 payment to attorney Michael Cohen a "legal expense."

Asked about potential Republican convention headliners, Whatley said the RNC is in the midst of putting together "an absolutely fantastic four-night show."

"I think that there's a number of conversations that are going on, and we're very excited about the number of speakers, the options that we have," he said. "When you think about the Republican universe right now, we've got a very, very strong bench. We've got a lot of people that we can pull from.

"But one of the key things that we want to do with the convention is we want to hear from everyday Americans. We want to hear from people that are out in the real world, and hear their stories about how President Trump and his agenda made life better for American families from one end of the country to the other."

Whatley said he has reached out to former President George W. Bush to see if he is interested in attending the convention but added, "he has taken a fairly hands-off approach since he retired from the presidency."

"Certainly, I understand where he's coming from there," he said. "I think the biggest thing that we want to focus on is making sure that this is a platform to put out an American agenda with real American people, with real American voices, to talk about the impact that President Biden's four years has had on the average American family.

"Look, at the end of the day, the convention really comes down to a discussion about our platform and how Republicans and President Trump are going to make America better. What we're seeing under Joe Biden right now is something we can't take four more years of here in America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com