×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: laphonza butler | senate | california | no bail | law | criminals | dianne feinstein

Laphonza Butler Once Backed Abolishing Bail in Calif.

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 09:28 PM EDT

Laphonza Butler, progressive California Gov. Gavin Newsom's hand-picked replacement for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, once backed a policy to abolish bail for criminal suspects in the state.

As an executive board member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Butler was a proponent of SB 10 — a policy to eliminate cash bail — that was signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018.

However, the bail industry was able to force a referendum that put the new law on hold before it was quashed by 55.4% of California voters in November 2020.

"By eliminating the discriminatory money bail system that preys on the poor and working people like SEIU members, SB 10 is a significant step forward in our movement for equality and civil rights," Butler said upon Brown signing the bill.

Newsom announced the selection of Butler, president of Emily's List, on Sunday, fulfilling his vow to appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein.

Newsom's office was forced to scramble just to make Butler eligible, given she lives in Silver Spring, Maryland. Butler's social media accounts that listed Maryland as her home were reportedly scrubbed and roots to Los Angeles were added to coincide with Newsom's announcement.

"Butler is a longtime California resident and homeowner. She moved to the D.C. area when she became president of Emily's List. Butler has already re-registered [to vote] in California," a spokesperson for Newsom's office told the New York Post on Monday.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Laphonza Butler, progressive California Gov. Gavin Newsom's hand-picked replacement for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, once backed a policy to abolish bail for criminal suspects in the state.
laphonza butler, senate, california, no bail, law, criminals, dianne feinstein
242
2023-28-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 09:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved