Report: Israel Sent Iron Dome to UAE After Iran Strikes

Israel deployed its Iron Dome missile defense system, along with forces to operate it, to the United Arab Emirates after Iran retaliated against its Gulf neighbor with relentless attacks following the start of the conflict in February.

The unprecedented deployment during the conflict had not been previously made public, Axios reported Sunday, citing two Israeli officials and a U.S. official.

Military, security, and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the UAE have reached new heights during the conflict, which began Feb. 28 with joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure.

The UAE has been targeted by Iran more than any other country in the region, according to Axios. The Emirati Defense Ministry said Iran has fired about 550 ballistic and cruise missiles and more than 2,200 drones at the country.

Most were intercepted, but some struck military and civilian targets.

Israeli officials told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to send an Iron Dome battery, along with interceptors and several dozen IDF operators, after a call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A senior official told Axios it was the first time Israel had sent an Iron Dome battery to another country, and the UAE was the first country outside the U.S. and Israel in which the system was used.

The Israeli Air Force also intercepted short-range missiles positioned in southern Iran before they could hit the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Israel and the UAE established diplomatic ties in 2020 through the Abraham Accords brokered during President Donald Trump's first term. The accords also include Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Although Israel and the UAE have had differences over issues such as the Gaza Strip, officials from both countries told Axios the partnership is the closest it has ever been.

Tareq Alotaiba, a former official at the UAE's National Security Council, wrote Friday in an analysis for the Arab Gulf States Institute that Israel was one of the countries that "have stepped up to provide real assistance to the UAE."

"Primarily, the United States and Israel have proved to be true allies by offering support through extensive military aid, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic backing," Alotaiba wrote.

A senior Emirati official told Axios that the assistance from Israel and Netanyahu came at a crucial moment: "We are not going to forget it."

A second Emirati official told Axios the same was true of other countries that helped the UAE defend itself, including the U.S., France, U.K., Italy, and Australia.

"It was a real eye-opening moment [seeing] who our real friends are," the second official said.