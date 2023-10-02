×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: laphonza butler | california | senate | maryland

Newsom's California Senate Pick Lives in Maryland

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 11:57 AM EDT

Laphonza Butler, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's appointment to represent his state in the U.S. Senate, is registered to vote in Maryland, the Washington Examiner reported.

Newsom, on Sunday, selected Butler, a Democrat strategist and adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, to fill the seat made vacant by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In choosing Butler, Newsom fulfilled his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat became open.

However, the Examiner reported that registration records indicate Butler lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, with her mailing address the same as her residential. She registered as a Democrat as of Sept. 12, 2022.

President of Emily's List, the self-described "nation's largest resource dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women to office,” Butler will be the only Black woman serving in the U.S. Senate and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent California in the chamber.

On Sunday night, Butler's biography on the Emily's List, website said: "Laphonza grew up in Magnolia, MS, and attended one of the country's premier HBCUs, Jackson State University. She lives in Maryland with her partner Neneki Lee and their daughter Nylah."

As of 7 a.m. ET Monday, the line saying she lives in Maryland had been removed from the website, the Examiner reported.

Butler is expected to reregister to vote in California before being sworn in, which could happen as soon as Tuesday evening, when the Senate returns to session.

On Monday, Butler said she had accepted Newsom's nomination to serve “a state I have made my home.”

In a statement, Newsom said the issues Feinstein fought for in Congress — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — were under assault in the nation.

"Laphonza will carry the baton left by Sen. Feinstein [and] continue to break glass ceilings and fight for all Californians in Washington D.C.,” Newsom said.

Newsom named Butler on a day that Nevada Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, requested that the governor appoint Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to serve the remaining time left on Feinstein's term.

Lee and fellow Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have announced they’re running for the California U.S. Senate seat next year.

Newsom spokesman Anthony York said the governor did not ask Butler to commit to staying out of the race. The deadline for candidates to submit paperwork to seek the office is Dec. 8.

Feinstein died Thursday at age 90 after a series of illnesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Laphonza Butler, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's appointment to represent his state in the U.S. Senate, is registered to vote in Maryland, the Washington Examiner reported. Newsom on Sunday selected Butler, a Democrat strategist and adviser...
laphonza butler, california, senate, maryland
416
2023-57-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved