Tags: kyle rittenhouse | shooting | black lives matter

Kyle Rittenhouse Donation Money 'Gone'

By    |   Friday, 24 November 2023 10:43 AM EST

An attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted after shooting and killing two protestors at a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin in 2020, says his client did not make money off the publicity from the case, as some have claimed.

Rittenhouse shot three people during the incident, killing 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber and injuring 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse faced multiple charges after the shooting, including first-degree intentional homicide, but was acquitted of all charges by a jury the following year. 

Rittenhouse recently established a new legal fund to help his defense fight multiple lawsuits related to the shooting. He previously raised more than half a million dollars for his defense on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, according to Newsweek. He also had a bail fund in 2020, when his bail was set at $2 million, which received donations from several prominent conservatives.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, told Court TV in a recent interview that his client “is working, he is trying to support himself. Everybody thinks that Kyle got so much money from this. Whatever money he did get is gone.”

“He’s living, I don’t want to say paycheck to paycheck, but he’s living to support himself. Obviously, as his lawyer and somebody who I want to do well, I hope he does re-engage in his studies.

“But right now he is working full-time, he is living a law-abiding life, and he is doing something that he enjoys.”

Rittenhouse still faces a wrongful death lawsuit brought by John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, who also named Kenosha city officials and the police department as defendants in the suit. Rittenhouse has made multiple television appearances since the lawsuit was filed in an effort to raise money for his legal defense.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 24 November 2023 10:43 AM
