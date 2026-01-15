WATCH TV LIVE

Noem Names Wall ICE Deputy Director After Sheahan Resigns

By    |   Thursday, 15 January 2026 06:26 PM EST

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday named a new deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the resignation of Madison Sheahan, who left the agency to mount a congressional campaign in Ohio.

Noem appointed Charles Wall, who had been serving as ICE's principal legal adviser, to replace Sheahan. Sheahan announced her resignation Thursday as she prepares to challenge Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 79, a longtime Democrat who has represented Ohio's 9th Congressional District since 1983.

"For the last year, Mr. Wall served as ICE's principal legal adviser, playing a key role in helping us deliver historic results in arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods," Noem said in a statement.

"Mr. Wall has served as an ICE attorney for 14 years and is a forward-leaning, strategic thinker who understands the importance of prioritizing the removal of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from our country. I look forward to working with him in his new role to make America safe again."

As principal legal adviser, Wall oversaw more than 3,500 attorneys and support personnel, according to DHS. He has served with ICE since 2012 in a range of senior legal roles, including deputy chief counsel for the agency's New Orleans office and assistant chief counsel in Louisiana.

Before joining ICE, Wall worked as a prosecutor and senior assistant district attorney at the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office from 2009 to 2012.

Sheahan, 28, is launching a bid to unseat Kaptur, who narrowly won reelection in 2024 by 2,382 votes in a district President Donald Trump carried in each of his three presidential elections.

"In less than one year with ICE, I've stopped more illegal immigration than Marcy Kaptur has in her 43 years in Washington," Sheahan said in a campaign launch video.

