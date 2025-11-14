ICE Deputy Director to Newsmax: Florida ICE Sweep Targeting Child Predators

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Newsmax on Friday that a major operation in Florida led to more than 230 arrests, including 150 suspects accused of sexual crimes against children.

Sheahan, in an interview with Newsmax's "National Report," credited the success of "Operation Dirtbag" to the leadership of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

She emphasized that partnerships under the agency's 287(g) program allowed ICE to coordinate closely with state and local law enforcement.

"Our job as law enforcement is to protect the most vulnerable," Sheahan said.

The 10-day operation, conducted with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, targeted "the worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens.

Sheahan said the partnership with Florida serves as a national model for cooperation between federal and state governments.

She also criticized sanctuary policies in states such as Illinois and California, saying they attract criminal illegal migrants who "know that they're safe."

Despite those challenges, she said ICE agents will continue enforcement efforts in those areas, even without state or local cooperation.

Sheahan said "Operation Dirtbag" reflects the broader law enforcement momentum under Trump's direction.

She noted that more than 1.7 million people nationwide have final removal orders and accused previous administrations' open-border policies of making enforcement more difficult.

The operation also included Venezuelan nationals who recently lost Temporary Protected Status.

"Whether you have a final order or we come across you in our 287(g) efforts ... we will put you through immigration proceedings and ultimately be removed," Sheahan said.

Sheahan concluded that the Florida results highlight the administration's renewed focus on child protection, coordination with state agencies, and the removal of violent offenders, describing this period as a "golden age of law enforcement."

