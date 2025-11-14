WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: madison sheahan | ice | florida | child predators

ICE Deputy Director to Newsmax: Florida ICE Sweep Targeting Child Predators

By    |   Friday, 14 November 2025 12:50 PM EST

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Newsmax on Friday that a major operation in Florida led to more than 230 arrests, including 150 suspects accused of sexual crimes against children.

Sheahan, in an interview with Newsmax's "National Report," credited the success of "Operation Dirtbag" to the leadership of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

She emphasized that partnerships under the agency's 287(g) program allowed ICE to coordinate closely with state and local law enforcement. 

"Our job as law enforcement is to protect the most vulnerable," Sheahan said.

The 10-day operation, conducted with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, targeted "the worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens. 

Sheahan said the partnership with Florida serves as a national model for cooperation between federal and state governments.

She also criticized sanctuary policies in states such as Illinois and California, saying they attract criminal illegal migrants who "know that they're safe." 

Despite those challenges, she said ICE agents will continue enforcement efforts in those areas, even without state or local cooperation.

Sheahan said "Operation Dirtbag" reflects the broader law enforcement momentum under Trump's direction. 

She noted that more than 1.7 million people nationwide have final removal orders and accused previous administrations' open-border policies of making enforcement more difficult.

The operation also included Venezuelan nationals who recently lost Temporary Protected Status. 

"Whether you have a final order or we come across you in our 287(g) efforts ... we will put you through immigration proceedings and ultimately be removed," Sheahan said.

Sheahan concluded that the Florida results highlight the administration's renewed focus on child protection, coordination with state agencies, and the removal of violent offenders, describing this period as a "golden age of law enforcement."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Newsmax on Friday that a major operation in Florida led to more than 230 arrests, including 150 suspects accused of sexual crimes against children.
madison sheahan, ice, florida, child predators
432
2025-50-14
Friday, 14 November 2025 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved