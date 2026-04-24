King Charles to Meet Mamdani in NYC Next Week

Britain's King Charles will meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in downtown Manhattan during his visit to the city next week, Politico reports .

The pair will attend a wreath-laying at the 9/11 memorial Wednesday. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and other New York government officials will attend the event.

The meetup is part of King Charles' three-day visit to the U.S., which also includes a state dinner at the White House. King Charles is also expected to address a joint meeting of Congress during the trip.

The state visit marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. declaration of independence from British rule, when the 13 American colonies decided to split from King George III, Charles's five-times-great-grandfather.

For Charles, it will be a moment to reflect on how Britain and the United States have come together since then to forge some of the world's closest security, military and economic ties, while for President Donald Trump it will be another chance to indulge his love of the British royals.

It also comes against the backdrop of the worst relations between the two countries since the Suez Crisis in 1956, with repeated criticism by Trump of Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his refusal to join the attack on Iran and dismissive remarks about Britain's military capabilities.

Trump, asked by the BBC whether the king's visit could help repair the relationship, said: "Absolutely, the answer is yes."

"I know him well, I've known him for years," he told the BBC in a phone interview. "He's a brave man, and he's a great man."