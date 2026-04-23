Trump: King Charles Visit Can Repair US-UK Ties

President Donald Trump on Thursday told the BBC that next week's state visit from King Charles could help repair relations with the United Kingdom.

Trump expressed confidence that the meeting with the British monarch will ease tensions between the longtime allies, which have been strained amid disagreements over foreign policy and defense.

"Absolutely," Trump told the BBC after being asked whether the visit could improve ties, praising Charles as "a fantastic man" and "a brave man."

Trump added that his longstanding relationship with the king would serve as a positive foundation for renewed cooperation.

Charles and Queen Camilla are set to begin a four-day visit to the United States on Monday, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence and highlighting the enduring "special relationship" between the two nations.

The trip will include a private meeting with Trump at the White House, a state dinner, and an address to Congress, followed by additional stops in New York, Virginia, and Bermuda.

The visit comes at a delicate moment for U.S.-U.K. relations.

Ties between the two countries have reached their lowest point in decades, fueled in part by disagreements over the ongoing conflict with Iran and criticism from Trump toward British leadership.

Trump has been outspoken about what he sees as insufficient support from the U.K. in confronting Tehran.

"I didn't need them at all, but they should've been there," Trump told the BBC of U.S. allies' involvement in the Iran conflict, emphasizing America's decisive military action.

Trump also addressed his relationship with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, suggesting that the British leader could "recover" politically if he takes a tougher stance on immigration and energy policy.

The president has repeatedly urged the U.K. to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea and adopt stronger border controls.

Starmer also has faced mounting pressure over his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as U.K. ambassador to the U.S.

Trump earlier this week said he agreed with Starmer that Mandelson was "a really bad pick" because of his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite tensions at the political level, analysts say the royal visit could serve as an important reminder of the deeper cultural and historical ties binding the two nations.

Diplomats have pointed to the monarchy's "soft power" as a stabilizing force that can help bridge divides even during periods of disagreement.

Trump, known for his admiration of the British royal family, is expected to lean into that relationship during the visit.

Observers note that he has previously maintained a respectful and cordial rapport with royal figures, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.