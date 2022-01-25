Kid Rock Attacks Biden, Fauci in Profanity-Laced Anthem

Kid Rock has released an F-bomb laced anthem that rips Dr. Anthony Fauci, COVID-19 policies, and includes a chorus of the "Let's go Brandon" chant in a protest move against President Joe Biden and those who surround him.

"We the people, in all we do, reserve the right to scream, F**k you!” Kid Rock, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, says in his latest song, "We the People," which he released on Monday, reports The Hill.

In his slam on Fauci, whose profile climbed while Trump was in office and who now serves as Biden's chief medical adviser, Kid Rock tells fans to "wear your mask, take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill."

Other lines include: "COVID’s near, it’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist," and "Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same, not a damn thing changed."

He also throws profanities at several other entities in the tune, using the F-word against Facebook, Twitter, and the mainstream media.

However, Kid Rock does make a call for unity in his song, saying "we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free. And every human being doesn’t have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me. It’s time for love and unity.”

Kid Rock, at 51, has flirted with his own bid as a Republican candidate for a Senate seat from Michigan in 2017, but announced later that year that "F**k no, I'm not running for Senate."

That same year, he posed for photos in the Oval Office with Trump, 2012 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and singer Ted Nugent, another rocker who is a Trump fan.