Kid Rock Vows to Cancel Venues That Have Mask, Vaccine Mandates

Kid Rock has vowed to cancel any venues on his Bad Reputation summer tour that have mask or vaccine mandates.

"There's been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues; people saying, 'I'm not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate' and this, that, and the other," Kid Rock said in a 4:15-minute Facebook video statement. "Trust me, we've done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done. If there are any of these venues, I'm not aware of any, but if there are any, they're going to be gone by the time we get to your city.

"If they're not, trust me, you don't have to worry. You'll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either."

Kid Rock has recorded two songs striking back at mask and vaccine mandates and the Biden administration for its continued overreach on COVID-19 protocols.

"If you think I'm going to sit out there and sing 'Don't Tell Me How to Live' or 'We the People' while people are holding up their f**king vaccine cards and wearing masks, that sh** ain't happening," he continued.

Kid Rock said it's "kind of unfortunate" he had to remove Buffalo, New York, and Toronto, Canada, and "several other cities we were looking at" from his tour stops.

"Because I don't want to deal with that s**t either, and I know that you don't," he said.

"There you go, liberal media, there's your clickbait for tomorrow to f*** with me."

Kid Rock's recently released "We the People" song blasts Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and chants "Let's Go Brandon," the viral phrase used as a proxy for "f**k Joe Biden."

"Oh, and by the way…. I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over 'We The People' being the #1 song on Itunes!" Kid Rock tweeted Wednesday. "Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!"

There has been other musicians going the other way amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Neil Young calling to cancel himself off Spotify because Joe Rogan's podcast on that platform interviewed medical experts that disagree with Biden's pandemic policy pushes.

"I'm unf**king cancelable," Kid Rock added in his video.