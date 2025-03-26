Kennedy Center Cuts Back on Social Impact Team; More Layoffs Expected

Five members of the Kennedy Center's small social impact team were fired on Tuesday and staffers were told that more layoffs are coming as part of an overall reduction in the workforce, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The social impact team's purpose was reaching new and diverse audiences beyond those who regularly go to symphony and opera performances, and "to advance justice and equity" through art, according to its website.

These programs take many forms, such as an attempt to commission new works by Black composers and librettists from across the United States, along with other projects.

It is the center's first major firings since President Donald Trump in February got rid of Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, Chair David Rubenstein, and all members of the board of trustees who were appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Trump then replaced the board members with his own choices, and they voted him in as chair.

The new leadership quickly fired three additional staff members, including its previous head of public relations, general counsel, and a vice president who worked in development, according to The Washington Post. Following those moves, at least 10 other staffers have resigned.

The center's new leadership also told the programming team to "shut down all social impact programming," according to a staffer with knowledge of the event. The directive left the staff confused, because the social impact team was involved in much of the center's programming.

The social impact team produces its own programming and consults throughout the center on programming. It also runs the Millennium Stage, which hosts free performances four nights a week and free weekly movie screenings. The members that remain all work directly with the Millennium Stage.

It is unclear whether the social impact team is being fully dissolved.