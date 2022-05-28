Judge: Proud Boys Leader Tarrio to Remain Jailed Ahead of Trial

United States District Court Judge Timothy Kelly late Friday denied a bid from Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to be set free pending his trial for conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"[T]he Court finds that all four of the statutory factors favor pretrial detention, and that the statutory presumption of detention has not been rebutted," Kelly’s decision said. "Thus, the government has met its burden of establishing, by clear and convincing evidence, that no condition or combination of conditions can be imposed that would reasonably assure the safety of the community if he were released pending trial."

Tarrio, who leads the Proud Boys organization, described by the Anti-Defamation League as representing "an unconventional strain of American right-wing extremism," has been jailed since being indicted with five other senior Proud Boys leaders in March on charges of conspiracy to obstruct a federal proceeding: aiding and abetting the obstruction of a federal proceeding; obstruction of law enforcement; destruction of government property; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

North Carolina chapter leader Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and assaulting, obstructing, and impeding officers in a deal where the government would drop the remaining charges against him, NPR reported April 8.

Tarrio and the other four leaders indicted pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year.

Prior to his decision, Kelly watched videos, taken by an embedded filmmaker who was shooting a documentary on the group, showing Tarrio’s actions on the eve of the Jan. 6 protest and riot, the Washington Post reported.

Tarrio had just been released from jail after pleading guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen Dec. 12, 2020, from an African American church in Washington, D.C.

The videos showed Tarrio meeting in a parking garage with lawyers from the Oath Keepers organization, a sympathetic right-wing group, after picking his belongings up from the jail.

In the video, Tarrio said that he was being watched by law enforcement and that he did not plan to attend the planned Jan. 6 rally objecting to the 2020 presidential election results but would go to Maryland instead to "stay close" and watch out for the group's members attending the rally.

The indictment against Tarrio claims that even though he was not personally at the rally, he played an instrumental role in calling the shots that led to the riot at the Capitol.

Five people died during and in the immediate aftermath of the protest and riot, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol Police, and officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered strokes and died the next day.