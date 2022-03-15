NY Times: Document Reveals Plan to Occupy Government Buildings on Jan. 6

A document found in the possession of Enrique Tarrio, former head of the Proud Boys extremist group, details a plan to storm government buildings around the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the Supreme Court, sources tell The New York Times.

The document is reportedly titled "1776 Returns." It was noted by federal prosecutors last week when they charged Tarrio with conspiracy. Although it was cited in general terms, the Times said its sources provided specifics.

The newspaper noted the document does not mention an attack on the Capitol building. But the sources say it details an effort to occupy six House and Senate office buildings, along with the Supreme Court, on Jan. 6 of last year.

The newspaper also pointed out the plan closely resembles what actually happened when the Capitol was attacked.

The Times said it was unclear who actually wrote the document and how it came to be in Tarrio's possession.

Tarrio is not accused of using the document to guide the actions of the Proud Boys. There is also nothing to show that Tarrio shared the document with his five co-defendants in the case.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said in a filing on Monday that Tarrio is accused of a serious criminal conspiracy, stating that "the danger posed by this plot shows an extreme disregard for the safety of the community and the laws of the United States," according to CNN.

Tarrio previously served time in jail for destroying a church's Black Lives Matter banner in downtown D.C. He was not in the city on Jan. 6.

His lawyer, Nayib Hassan, declined to comment on the Times' report.

But the sources tell the newspaper that the nine-page document recommends the recruitment of at least 50 people to enter each of the seven government buildings.

It suggested that the protesters appear "unsuspecting."

If the demonstrators were unable to gain entrance to the buildings quickly, the document recommended pulling fire alarms at nearby stores, hotels and museums to further distract guards or the police, the newspaper said.

The document contains a section, known as the "Patriot Plan," that appears to have been earmarked for public distribution. This part suggests the protesters begin to gather at the seven buildings at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 6.