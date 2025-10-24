GOP Drops Effort to Redistrict New Hampshire

A bill that would redraw New Hampshire's congressional maps to favor Republicans has been withdrawn due to opposition from GOP Gov. Kelly Ayotte, Politico reported.

State Sen. Dan Innis, a Republican, confirmed that he pulled the proposal, which would have redrawn the state's two congressional districts.

"The governor wasn't that supportive of it since it's in the middle of the normal redistricting cycle," Innis told Politico. "Rather than create a difficult situation in my own house, the New Hampshire State House, I thought it made sense to save this for another time."

While Republicans have redrawn congressional maps in Texas and North Carolina, New Hampshire is another setback. Senate Republicans in Indiana previously announced they did not have the votes to redraw their maps to add GOP seats.

The White House previously warned Ayotte that failing to redraw the maps could result in consequences.

Corey Lewandowski, who served as President Donald Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and now serves as a senior adviser in the Department of Homeland Security, said this month he was considering a primary challenge to Ayotte over her resistance to redistricting.

"The base is onto this. If you are a Republican perceived to be in the way of Republicans, there could very well be consequences," a Republican official previously told Politico.

New Hampshire has been using a court-appointed map since 2022. Republicans say their map would have likely netted the party one more seat in Congress.

Ayotte has said she supports the idea of redistricting but not the timing.

"We're in the middle of the census. I don't think the timing is right for redistricting," the governor told WMUR-TV.