Lewandowski Considering Primarying NH Gov Ayotte

Corey Lewandowski is considering a primary challenge against New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte over her resistance to redistricting the state's congressional maps, Politico reported.

Lewandowski, who served as President Donald Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and worked on his 2024 campaign, currently serves as a senior adviser in the Department of Homeland Security.

"Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for," Lewandowski, who maintains a residence in the Granite State, told Politico.

The White House has previously warned Ayotte that she could face a primary if she refuses to redraw the maps, Politico reported. The Trump administration is also exploring going after Republicans who refuse to back Indiana's effort to redraw its maps.

"The base is onto this. If you are a Republican perceived to be in the way of Republicans, there could very well be consequences," a Republican official told Politico.

Lewandowski is regularly seen with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and has veto power over DHS contracts and grants that exceed $100,000, Politico reported.

Lewandowski also took to social media Wednesday to deny rumors he is departing the agency.

"I thought it only fitting today to share the words of the famous Mark Twain ... 'The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,'" he said. "Lots of Fake News out there... don't believe the MSM."

In 2019, Lewandowski seriously considered challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., but later decided against a run.

"After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate," he tweeted at the time. "While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS."