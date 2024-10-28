WATCH TV LIVE

Eric Trump: Starmer Imperils UK-US Relations

Monday, 28 October 2024 03:32 PM EDT

Eric Trump on Monday said U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer risks "poisoning" relations with the U.S. by interfering in the presidential election after some volunteers from the Labour Party traveled to help campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We have people who dabble in U.S. politics all the time from all over the world, it never quite works, and as a U.S. citizen, it pisses me off," Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, told the Daily Mail. "You would think a leader would want to make best friends with both sides because it's only in the benefit of a country to have good relationships with whoever actually wins the election.

"It poisons a relationship if the election goes another way."

Donald Trump filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, calling for an investigation into what it termed apparently illegal contributions from the Labour Party to the Harris campaign.

Labour leader Starmer denied that the complaint would damage relations with Trump if the former president wins again on Nov. 5, saying Labour supporters were volunteering in their own time.

"The Labour Party has volunteers, [they] have gone over pretty much every election," Starmer told reporters. "They're doing it in their spare time. They're doing it as volunteers. They're staying, I think, with other volunteers over there."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Monday, 28 October 2024 03:32 PM
