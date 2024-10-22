WATCH TV LIVE

Trump FEC Complaint: Labour Party Helping Harris 'Illegal'

By    |   Tuesday, 22 October 2024 10:41 PM EDT

The Trump campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission claiming that the 100 staffers from Britain's Labour Party coming to the United States in support of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign amounts to "illegal foreign campaign" interference.

Trump campaign lawyer Gary Lawkowski filed the complaint Monday after calls were put out to Labour Party staffers to travel to the U.S. to help campaign for the Democrat presidential nominee.

According to a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Sofia Patel, head of operations for the Labour Party, organized a delegation to travel to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia to stump for Harris.

Lawkowski called for an "immediate investigation."

"[T]here is reason to believe that foreign nationals are exercising direction and control over elements of the Harris campaign," he wrote to the FEC. "The Washington Post story suggests that Labour Party officials are closely advising the Harris campaign. The similarity in messaging between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party supports a reasonable inference that this advice is influencing campaign messaging and resource allocation."

Lawkowski added, "There is sufficient evidence to support a reason to believe finding that the British Labour Party made, and the Harris campaign accepted, illegal foreign national contributions."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson

