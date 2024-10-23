Elon Musk: War If Labor Party Tries to Take Down X

Elon Musk, who owns X, formerly known as Twitter, said "this is war" in response to a report that Britain's Labour Party is trying to shut down the social media app.

The move comes amid reports members of the Labour Party are working to help Vice President Kamala Harris be elected U.S. president. Journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi said they obtained documents showing that Labour plans to "Kill Musk's Twitter" by harassing advertisers.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, said what Labour is purportedly doing is "unconscionable and wrong."

"Evil thrives in darkness," Yaccarino said. "We will continue to expose those seeking to silence our users. Now is the time to protect freedom of speech and save democracy!'

Last week, it was revealed that the Labour Party had been attempting to organize a group of current and former party members to travel to swing states in the U.S. to support the election efforts of Harris. Sofia Patel, Labour's head of operations, started the controversy in motion with a public solicitation on LinkedIn.

"I have nearly 100 Labour party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. I have ten spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of [North] Carolina — we will sort your housing," Patel wrote in the now-deleted post.

The Trump campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission claiming that what Labour is doing amounts to "illegal foreign campaign" interference.

Trump campaign lawyer Gary Lawkowski called for an "immediate investigation."

"There is reason to believe that foreign nationals are exercising direction and control over elements of the Harris campaign," he wrote to the FEC. "The Washington Post story suggests that Labour Party officials are closely advising the Harris campaign. The similarity in messaging between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party supports a reasonable inference that this advice is influencing campaign messaging and resource allocation."