Tags: kavanaugh | assassination attempt | abortion | scotus

Judge Whose Son Was Assassinated Demands Protection for Justice Officials

House with police tape in front of it.

The son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was shot and killed and her husband was injured when a man dressed as a delivery person came to the front door of their North Brunswick, New Jersey, home and opened fire on July 20, 2020. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 09:39 PM

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas urged Congress to protect judges during a Fox News interview hours after authorities charged a man with attempting to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his home.

During a Wednesday appearance on "America Reports," Salas pleaded for elected officials to consider the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, a bill named after her deceased son who was murdered in their home two years ago.

The legislation seeks to increase security for federal judges and restrict the distribution of their private information. It is currently sponsored in the Senate by several top lawmakers, including Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

"Hearing about Justice Kavanaugh. Hearing about (former Wisconsin Circuit Court) Judge (John) Roemer, who was killed this past Friday in an assassination. Hearing about all the deaths of judicial officers ... the judges and our justice system — the rule of law — mandates that we pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act and that we pass it now," Salas said.

"The rule of law isn't different for a Republican. The rule of law isn't different for a Democrat. The rule of law isn't different for an independent. The rule of law is what this country has been founded on," she added.

Nicholas John Roske is the suspect in the attempted murder of Kavanaugh. An affidavit revealed that the 26-year-old Simi Valley, California, resident told a detective "he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion."

Roske also reportedly said that he was upset at the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and "believed the Justice that he intended to kill would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 09:39 PM
