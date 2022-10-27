×
Tags: katie hobbs | arizona | break in | campaign hq

Suspect Arrested in Hobbs Campaign HQ Break-In

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 27 October 2022 02:59 PM EDT

Phoenix police arrested a suspect in the break-in at the headquarters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs earlier this week, authorities announced on Thursday.

Police received a call about a commercial burglary on Tuesday afternoon in midtown Phoenix, according to AZ Central.

"An arrest has been made regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on Oct. 25, 2022. More information will be released later today," Phoenix police said in a statement on Twitter.

Law enforcement did not release any details about the suspect's identity or any possible motivation behind the crime. Hobbs' campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, told the press that some items were stolen from the headquarters, but did not specify what was taken.

A spokesperson for the Hobbs campaign said in a statement on Wednesday: "We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe.

"Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the secretary is our No. 1 priority."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Phoenix police arrested a suspect in the break-in at the headquarters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs earlier this week, authorities announced on Thursday.
katie hobbs, arizona, break in, campaign hq
Thursday, 27 October 2022 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

