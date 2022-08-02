×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | hobbs | governor

Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs Wins Dem Nomination for Governor

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:21 PM EDT

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, DDHQ  projected, defeating Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who served as a border official in the Obama administration.

Hobbs built a national profile by defending the state's 2020 election results against former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud.

As Hobbs win was announced, Karrin Taylor Robson, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence was leading Kari Lake, the candidate backed by former President Donald Trump by about 8 points for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, DDHQ projected, defeating Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who served as a border official in the Obama administration.
arizona, hobbs, governor
91
2022-21-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved