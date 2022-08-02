Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs Wins Dem Nomination for Governor

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday, DDHQ projected, defeating Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who served as a border official in the Obama administration.

Hobbs built a national profile by defending the state's 2020 election results against former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud.

As Hobbs win was announced, Karrin Taylor Robson, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence was leading Kari Lake, the candidate backed by former President Donald Trump by about 8 points for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.