Report: Kash Patel Targeted in Iranian Hack

The FBI recently notified Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the bureau, that he was targeted in an Iranian hacking operation, CNN reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

According to one of the outlet's sources, hackers are believed to have gained access to at least some of Patel's communications.

In a statement, Trump transition spokesman Alex Pfeiffer did not comment specifically on the hack.

"Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration's efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump's policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director," Pfeiffer said.

The attack targeting Trump's FBI pick is the latest in a series of attempts by foreign hackers to infiltrate the incoming president's inner circle.

Last month, the FBI reportedly informed Trump attorney Todd Blanche, who has been tapped to be deputy attorney general, that Chinese hackers accessed his cell phone. The Chinese government has denied the allegations that it orchestrated the hack.

Blanche is not the first Trump attorney to be targeted by foreign hackers. In August, CNN reported that attorney Lindsey Halligan was targeted in a separate Iranian hacking campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. has previously said that the FBI informed him he was one of the Islamic republic's "top targets."

Iran has targeted members of Trump's first administration since the then-president ordered a deadly drone strike on top Iranian commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

The Justice Department brought charges in September against three Iranian operatives for hacking Trump's presidential campaign and peddling stolen information to major media outlets and President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post all declined to publish the leaked confidential information.

Tehran has denied allegations that it was trying to interfere in the U.S. election on Nov. 5.

Patel, a 44-year-old New York native and longtime Trump ally, was announced as Trump's choice to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray at the agency on Saturday.