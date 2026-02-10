WATCH TV LIVE

Los Angeles Mayor Targets ICE Access to City Sites

By    |   Tuesday, 10 February 2026 03:26 PM EST

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a series of policy proposals Tuesday that would restrict federal immigration officers from using or staying at city-owned sites.

She also expanded on her attempts to hinder overall Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles.

The New York Post reported that Bass outlined plans that include barring ICE personnel from city properties and directing the Planning Department to draft an ordinance imposing fees on property owners that grant site control to federal immigration authorities.

The mayor said she was motivated "to protect Los Angeles, unfortunately, from our own federal government."

"Let me make this clear, this is not normal and will never be normal," Bass added.

Bass said Los Angeles police will be required to preserve all evidence connected to immigration-related activities.

She also said she will instruct the Planning Department to prepare the fee ordinance covering property owners that grant access to their sites to enforcement agents.

The mayor's office additionally intends to direct the Police Commission to examine implementation of legislation by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, that sought to prohibit federal immigration agents from wearing masks during enforcement actions.

A federal judge blocked the mask measure on Monday.

"It is outrageous that federal agents continue to mask themselves throughout our city and snatch people off of our streets," Bass said.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bass has been at odds with ICE since mid-2025 when a series of violent protests erupted around Los Angeles after a surge of ICE enforcement in the city.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


