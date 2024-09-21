WATCH TV LIVE

GM to Lay off About 1,700 Workers at Kansas Plant

GM to Lay off About 1,700 Workers at Kansas Plant
Saturday, 21 September 2024 04:46 PM EDT

General Motors will lay off 1,695 workers at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice earlier this week.

A GM spokesperson, confirming the layoffs initially reported by Automotive News, said the first of two rounds will begin on Nov. 18, affecting 686 full-time workers temporarily and terminating 250 temporary employees.

Under the second phase, to begin on Jan. 12 of next year, 759 full-time workers will be temporarily laid off, the spokesperson confirmed.

In May, GM said it would pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025 in Kansas, resulting in layoffs of production employees until manufacturing resumed in late 2025 for both the Bolt EV and XT4 on the same assembly line.

"As previously announced in May, GM is investing approximately $390 million in our Fairfax Assembly Plant to add production of the new Chevrolet Bolt EV," the GM spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Saturday.

"To facilitate the installation of new tooling, employees will be placed on a temporary layoff until production resumes in mid-2025," the spokesperson added.

In August, the company also laid off more than 1,000 salaried employees worldwide across its software and service units. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


